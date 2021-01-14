DDKoin (DDK) Reaches Market Cap of $1.85 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $72,545.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00002808 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002158 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002199 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

