DEAPcoin Price Reaches $0.0055 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. DEAPcoin has a market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $815,767.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00105307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00226573 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000632 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,417.61 or 0.84325461 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg

DEAPcoin Token Trading

DEAPcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

