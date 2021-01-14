DecentBet Market Capitalization Tops $133,889.05 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 76.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded 71.4% lower against the dollar. DecentBet has a market cap of $133,889.05 and $115.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

About DecentBet

DBET is a token. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.