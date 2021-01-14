Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Market Capitalization Reaches $20.94 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $20.94 million and approximately $870,192.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0692 or 0.00000182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00041653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00375481 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00040650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.58 or 0.04001833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Trading

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

