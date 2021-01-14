Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,652.00

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) (LON:DPH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,652 ($47.71) and last traded at GBX 3,602 ($47.06), with a volume of 84734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,480 ($45.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,369.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,244.17. The company has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a PE ratio of 107.07.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Page sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,450 ($45.07), for a total value of £10,350,000 ($13,522,341.26).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (DPH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.