DEEX (DEEX) Hits Market Cap of $133,502.20

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, DEEX has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One DEEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DEEX has a market cap of $133,502.20 and $321.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DEEX

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a token. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 tokens. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DEEX is a multi cryptocurrency exchange platform. It provides currency trading (buy/sell) services for a range of blockchain assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). The platform native token (DEEX), will be available for trade with the supported cryptocurrencies on DEEX.The DEEX token is a cryptocurrency developed by DEEX. It will be the token that will serve the users as a medium to exchange value when using the platform, it will be tradeable with BTC and ETH. “

DEEX Token Trading

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

