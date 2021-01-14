DeFi Yield Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $113,990.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One DeFi Yield Protocol token can currently be purchased for $3.74 or 0.00009522 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $113,990.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00036650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00107124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00059503 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00229213 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,717.44 or 0.83354988 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Token Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 25,651,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,139,580 tokens. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

