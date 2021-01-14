Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPAK)

Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAK) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 3,580 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,774% compared to the typical daily volume of 191 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 107,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,505. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.43. Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $31.00.

