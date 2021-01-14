Delphy Price Hits $0.0049 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $305,276.29 and $43,204.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046183 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00379871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00037601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.13 or 0.04059375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00013470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013091 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.