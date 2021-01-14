Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Delta Air Lines updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.05. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.43.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $4,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

