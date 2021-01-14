Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Trading Up 6.1%

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $34.48. 535,956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 502,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The company had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Deluxe by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 178.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 56.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

