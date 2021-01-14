Denali Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.33. 1,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,065. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.02. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.19 by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after buying an additional 52,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 88,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $6,621,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,958 shares of company stock worth $21,901,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

