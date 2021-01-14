Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings. Denbury posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 477.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Denbury.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Denbury from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,681,370 shares of company stock valued at $42,191,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,554,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,112,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,311,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. 8.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEN traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,908. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 4.01. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denbury (DEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.