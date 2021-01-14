Dent (DENT) Market Capitalization Reaches $24.22 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Dent has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $975,411.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dent has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00041098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.09 or 0.00374834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037650 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.56 or 0.03868973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013178 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012625 BTC.

About Dent

DENT is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,534,462,735 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

