DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.86.

A number of research firms have commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

XRAY opened at $59.51 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.74, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $86,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $70,143,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.3% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,778,000 after purchasing an additional 854,910 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $27,192,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2,023.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 413,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 393,619 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

