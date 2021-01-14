Dero Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $442,589.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,581.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.60 or 0.03135191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00385711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $508.39 or 0.01317715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $211.45 or 0.00548071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.68 or 0.00421647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.07 or 0.00282700 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00019906 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,302,744 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dero Coin Trading

Dero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

