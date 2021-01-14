Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) Shares Gap Down to $1.33

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.33, but opened at $1.16. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 720 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99. The firm has a market cap of C$12.12 million and a PE ratio of 72.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.91.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (DSY.V) (CVE:DSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.0001 EPS for the current year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

