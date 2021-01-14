Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) to Hold

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CCEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of CCEP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.72. 1,181,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,041. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $57.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

