Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.93

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $11.73. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1,644,202 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DB. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 49,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 34,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

