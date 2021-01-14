Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $11.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.50. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

