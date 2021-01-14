Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€128.00” Price Target for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG)

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) has been assigned a €128.00 ($150.59) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.71 ($119.66) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.09 ($82.46).

ETR:HLAG opened at €105.00 ($123.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €82.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.32. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.52. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 52-week high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

