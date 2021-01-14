Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danone in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Danone stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.12. 1,032,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,951. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

