Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) Given a €50.83 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) has been given a €50.83 ($59.80) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.95 ($54.06) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.34 ($54.52).

Get Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) alerts:

DPW opened at €42.22 ($49.67) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €40.36 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.44. Deutsche Post AG has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.