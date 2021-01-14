Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DWNI. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.44 ($52.29).

Shares of DWNI stock traded up €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €41.53 ($48.86). The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,657 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €42.32 and its 200 day moving average is €42.86. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

