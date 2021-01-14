Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTCWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

