Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on DTCWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

