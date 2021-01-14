DeVault Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeVault has a total market cap of $520,551.25 and approximately $1,295.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006042 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006100 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000208 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 391.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000173 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 380,860,702 coins and its circulating supply is 365,606,117 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The overarching goal of DeVault is to simply be 'social digital economy' for everyone, with the spirit of decentralization at the very core and a complete community governance system that everyone has a voice in. To accomplish these goals it will be leveraging a ‘Decentralized Autonomous Organization’ (DAO) schema to help create the necessary scale to sign up 1 million and beyond users into the implementation of an online b2b and p2p focused, crypto-oriented, social network that is laser-focused on user acquisition, personal growth, privacy control and earnings that is currently named Devault.Online. The Devault.Online social network (and others) will act as the portal into the digital economy of DeVault.cc (the payment protocol residing on a blockchain). This will allow users to not only build out comprehensive resume style profiles but also will provide many tools such as user-driven governance, the ability to friend and chat with users on the site and will include business and community profile options. “

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.