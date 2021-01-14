DEXTools Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. DEXTools has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $254,780.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DEXTools alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00105305 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00058565 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00227264 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000625 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,847.84 or 0.85751643 BTC.

DEXTools Token Profile

DEXTools’ total supply is 149,804,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,131,056 tokens. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

DEXTools Token Trading

DEXTools can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.