DIA Price Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (DIA)

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. DIA has a market capitalization of $39.95 million and $11.53 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIA has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DIA token can currently be purchased for about $1.41 or 0.00003589 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00106710 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00059493 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00228473 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,158.56 or 0.84210915 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

DIA Token Profile

DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,271,916 tokens. The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

Buying and Selling DIA

DIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

