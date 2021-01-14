DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Shares Up 0.6%

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative return on equity of 283.64% and a negative net margin of 902.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United States, Kenya, the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

