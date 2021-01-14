Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of DLGNF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 15,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Dialog Semiconductor had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $386.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Dialog Semiconductor will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

