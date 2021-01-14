Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dialog Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.
Shares of DLGNF traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.75. 15,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.81. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $58.40.
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.
