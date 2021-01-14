Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €51.56 ($60.65).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €47.76 ($56.19) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 48.29. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a 1-year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a 1-year high of €48.33 ($56.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

