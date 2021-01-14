DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a growth of 75.2% from the December 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ DMAC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.68. 1,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,396. The firm has a market cap of $181.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.71. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.52.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

In related news, Director Randall Michael Giuffre acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.37 per share, with a total value of $53,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $125,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 528,752 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 169,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 478,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant proteins for the treatment of kidney and neurological diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

