DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Short Interest Update

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,749,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DigitalTown stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. DigitalTown has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
DigitalTown Company Profile
