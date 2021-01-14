Digix Gold Token (DGX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $127,646.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $127,646.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for about $54.89 or 0.00138398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043207 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00373340 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,689.10 or 0.04258534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012502 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (DGX) is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,667 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Digix Gold Token Token Trading

Digix Gold Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

