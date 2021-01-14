Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) (LON:DPLM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,813.33 ($23.69).

LON DPLM traded down GBX 78 ($1.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,062 ($26.94). 88,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,233. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,138.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,055.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35. Diploma PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,191 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,442 ($31.90).

In other news, insider Johnny Thomson bought 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55) per share, with a total value of £56,732.10 ($74,120.85).

Diploma PLC (DPLM.L) Company Profile

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

