Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL)’s stock price dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $277.09 and last traded at $281.55. Approximately 20,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 31,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:HIBL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 High Beta Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

