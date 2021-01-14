Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in December

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

DSCSY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.90. 2,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898. Disco has a one year low of $31.41 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.58.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Disco had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $448.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Disco will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

DSCSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

