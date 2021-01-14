Discovery Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,117 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,474% compared to the average daily volume of 325 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCK. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Discovery by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 164,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 106,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Discovery by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 53,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DISCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.32. Discovery has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

