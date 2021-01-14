district0x Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (DNT)

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One district0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, district0x has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. district0x has a total market cap of $75.99 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00372038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00037931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.25 or 0.04032650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012765 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a token. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling district0x

