DMarket (DMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.17 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. DMarket has a total market cap of $11.09 million and $12.17 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DMarket has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00046352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.44 or 0.00384953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.78 or 0.04083933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00013503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00012978 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMT is a token. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

