Doctors Coin (DRS) Market Cap Achieves $175.85 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $175.85 million and $49,291.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

