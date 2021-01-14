DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Holdings Lifted by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in DocuSign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.37.

DOCU stock traded down $4.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $251.06. 49,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,849. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.90 and its 200-day moving average is $216.58. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.