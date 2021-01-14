DogeCash Price Tops $0.0140 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $193,592.92 and approximately $18,839.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DogeCash has traded 57.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.08 or 0.00276103 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00024942 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DogeCash (DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,877,001 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io . The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.