Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE DG traded down $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $214.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,387. The firm has a market cap of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.