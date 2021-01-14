Dollars (USDX) Reaches One Day Volume of $113,870.00

Dollars (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One Dollars token can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dollars has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Dollars has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and $113,870.00 worth of Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dollars alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00032193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00105397 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00233853 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00058604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00055879 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,935.44 or 0.83015977 BTC.

Dollars Profile

Dollars’ total supply is 5,198,252 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,095,555 tokens. Dollars’ official website is www.dollarprotocol.com

Dollars Token Trading

Dollars can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.