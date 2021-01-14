Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Donaldson from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised Donaldson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $59.32 on Thursday. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $60.12. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.07.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.20 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.41, for a total transaction of $54,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Donaldson by 480.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,668,000 after purchasing an additional 554,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 891,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after buying an additional 347,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,131,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,534,000 after buying an additional 259,760 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,731,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 172,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

