Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Up 5.9%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.44. 436,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 255,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $648.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.
