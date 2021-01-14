Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Up 5.9%

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)’s stock price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.44. 436,681 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 255,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $648.81 million, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $45,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 223.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

