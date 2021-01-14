Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,455 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Elanco Animal Health worth $40,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after buying an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 38,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.28.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.