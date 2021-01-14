Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,883 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.3% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.08% of American Express worth $75,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.49. The company had a trading volume of 47,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,238. The company has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.85.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

