Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Diageo worth $72,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Diageo by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.42. The company has a market capitalization of $93.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $171.29.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

